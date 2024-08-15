Woman charged in 2022 Brant County death
A woman has been arrested for the 2022 death of Brant County man.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of a death at a property on Salt Springs Church Road, south of Brantford, on Nov. 24, 2022.
The victim was identified at 82-year-old Gordon Oughtred and his death was ruled a homicide.
OPP have now arrested Elfgard Oughtred, 79, and charged her with second-degree murder.
Police did not say when she was arrested.
According to Gordon Oughtred’s obituary, he had been married to a woman named Elfgard for 30 years prior to his death.
The obituary also stated he was a fifth-generation farmer and had operated the Caledonia Tractor dealership.
Elfgard Oughtred remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in a Brantford court Friday.
A publication ban has been issued in this case and police said no further information will be released.
