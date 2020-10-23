KITCHENER -- A Barrie woman has been charged after a two-vehicle collision in Kitchener left an SUV flipped and one person hospitalized.

The crash happened on Thursday at around 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Fischer-Hallman Road and Highland Road West.

According to a news release, an SUV was headed north on Fischer-Hallman when it was hit by another vehicle that was headed east on Highland. The SUV spun out of control, mounted the centre median's curb and flipped over, hitting a light standard.

One passenger in that vehicle was taken to hospital as a result.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 28-year-old Barrie woman, was charged with careless driving.

Police closed the northbound lanes on Fischer-Hallman for about three hours while police investigated and the light standard was removed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.