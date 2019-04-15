

The Canadian Press





Police say a woman wanted on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder has been arrested in London.

Officers with the London Police say Amanda Tait was arrested on Saturday in relation to the death of Brian Maksoud, who was struck with an arrow in February.

A warrant for the 26-year-old's arrest was issued last week.

Two others have already been charged in the case.

Kevin Hartman, 35, is facing a charge of first-degree murder, while Paul O'Connell has been charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.

Tait was set to appear in court on Monday.