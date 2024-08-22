Woman arrested after two people assaulted and tied up in Guelph: police

KITCHENER
    A woman has been charged with two counts of forcible confinement after police said two people were assaulted and tied up in their own apartment.

    Guelph Police said a man and a woman were sleeping in their Woolwich Street home on July 24 when three people wearing bandanas barged in around 1:35 p.m.

    Investigators said the man was hit in the head with a heavy object, both the man and woman’s hands were tied up and they were forced into a bathroom.

    Police said the three suspects were caught on video leaving the building a short time later and getting into a waiting vehicle.

    On Wednesday, a 56-year-old Guelph woman went to the police station and was arrested for break and enter, assault with a weapon, disguise with intent, two counts of forcible confinement and two counts of uttering death threats.

    Police are still looking for the two other suspects.

