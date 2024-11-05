Woman arrested after trying to crawl through basement window of Guelph home: police

A woman has been arrested after some people living in Guelph said she tried to climb through their window while they were sleeping.

Guelph Police officers were called to a home near Ptarmigan Drive and Niska Road on Tuesday around 12:40 a.m. The officers were told tenants were sleeping in their basement bedroom when they were woken up and saw someone trying to crawl through their window.

The tenants jumped out of bed and were able to close and lock the window.

The tenants quickly went upstairs to tell their landlord what had happened. The landlord went outside and could hear someone in a neighbouring yard.

Just before 4 a.m. another Niska Road resident told police their security cameras had picked up someone walking around their property.

The police found a woman hiding behind a shrub.

A 36-year-old woman from Guelph has been charged with break and enter and trespassing by night.