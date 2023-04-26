'Within seconds the fire was huge': Flames tear through Kitchener home

The residents of a Kitchener triplex managed to make it out safely as flames tore through the building Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home on Wellington Street near Margaret Avenue around 3:15 p.m., Kitchener Fire platoon chief Blake Moggy said.

Four people were inside when the flames broke out, according to Kitchener Fire.

Neighbour Ambin Sabu said he was outside on the phone when he saw a small fire on the back deck of the home and called police.

“Within seconds the fire was huge – it was very sudden,” Sabu said.

Viewer video shows flames and thick black smoke pouring out of the home. (Submitted)

Sabu alerted the residents inside so they could escape.

“Luckily, everyone was safe,” Sabu said.

Moggy said none of the residents needed to be taken to hospital, although they are shaken by the incident.

The flames were put out in about 15 to 20 minutes.

Moggy said the response was larger than normal because firefighters were training in the area when they got the call.

“It worked out well. Lots of hands to deal with it,” Moggy said.

Four people were inside when the fire started, Kitchener Fire says. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)

The building’s owner did not want to appear on camera, but told CTV News it’s a triplex that was built a few years ago. Each unit is about 1,300 square feet.

The neighbouring home, which is owned by the same person, was left with some melted siding.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There is no damage estimate yet, but Moggy said it “will be significant.”

As of 6 p.m., firefighters remained on scene putting out hotspots.