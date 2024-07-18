Kitchener grant program celebrates $1M milestone

The City of Kitchener hosted a celebration of community spirit as a grant program marks a major milestone.

The LoveMyHood program has awarded one million dollars in funding to support resident-led neighbourhood projects. The funding has been used for at least 180 community projects, including revitalizing park space, safety initiatives and creating community events.

“This achievement demonstrates what can be accomplished through collaboration between the City of Kitchener and the commitment and passion of our community. Together, we are creating great places, connecting people, and encouraging neighbours to work together - one neighbourhood project at a time,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said via a news release.

To mark the milestone, a celebration full of food and fun was held at the Victoria Hills Community Centre on Wednesday.

The city has also released a collection of stories from LoveMyHood projects. More stories will be published on the LoveMyHood blog over the year.

The program was launch in 2017 after thousands of residents expressed a desire for stronger, more connected neighbourhoods.

The grant program accepts applications from residents through four intake sessions per year. A selection committee then awards up to $150,000 in funding per year to support successful proposals. The next submission deadline is coming up on August 15.