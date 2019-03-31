

Where did the warm weather go?

On Friday Southern Ontario got a little taste of spring with mild temperatures and plenty of sun.

But that all changed the next day.

A drop in temperature Saturday turned rain into snow.

By Sunday morning most areas were covered in a thick blanket of the white stuff.

Dave Phillips, a senior climatologist for Environment Canada, says some areas got up to 13 cm of snow.

While the sudden change is disappointing for those anxious for the start of spring, snow at the end of March isn’t unusual.

Phillips says that in 32 of the last 34 years we’ve seen snow in April, including 35.7 cm back in April of 1979.