Winter weather advisory in effect for Waterloo-Wellington
WATERLOO -
Environment Canada is warning residents in Waterloo-Wellington of potential heavy snowfall starting this weekend.
The national weather agency issued a winter weather travel advisory for Saturday, with five to 10 centimetres of snow expected to fall.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, advisories are in place for Waterloo-Wellington, as well as regions bordering Lake Ontario.
Impacted areas include:
- Waterloo
- Kitchener
- Cambridge
- Southern Wellington County
- Guelph
- Erin
Environment Canada warns that untreated roadways will impact travel and motorists should exercise caution.
Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.