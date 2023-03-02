Winter storm warning lifted for Waterloo-Wellington

Waterloo region residents were digging themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm brought heavy snow, strong winds, and even thunder and lightning from Friday evening into Saturday morning.

On Friday morning, Environment Canada upgraded its existing winter storm warning, saying 15 to 25 centimetres of snowfall was possible for Waterloo region and northern Wellington County, while as much as 30 cm of snow was possible in Guelph and southern Wellington County.

"I'm from Northern Ontario, so this reminds me of the storms we used to have back up north," one resident in Waterloo said Friday night.

Snowfall rates of up to 4 cm to 6 cm per hour were possible in Waterloo region, while Guelph and southern Wellington County may have seen snowfall rates of up to 8 cm per hour.

Snowfall was expected to peak between 9 p.m. and midnight.

"It's kind of crazy," another Waterloo resident said. "I have to walk home after this, so it's going to be an interesting 15 minute walk."

Provnicial police said they were inundated with calls about vehicles in ditches Friday evening.

"If you don't have to travel tonight, the best place for you to be would be at home," said Norfolk County OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk in a Twitter video.

The Region of Waterloo International Airport was also urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

On Saturday morning, Environment Canada lifted the warning for the area.

"It was kind of unusual seeing that lightning and thunder," another Waterloo resident said. "I'm not seeing that kind of stuff in a snowstorm, so not sure what the means, but we could be in for a good one."

SNOW CLEARING TIPS FROM AN EXPERT

At Kitchener bulk salt retailer, YOUR Salt CONNECTION, things were expected to be busy Friday with both private contractors and residential clients stocking up.

Salt yard manager Brian Tester recommends throwing down a small amount of salt before the snow starts falling.

"It helps stop that bond of ice and the compact snow from freezing to the ground," Tester said.

His other advice? Try to keep up with the deluge as best you can.

"If you just have a shovel, if you’re waiting for all 20 to 25 cm, it’s going to be heavy," Tester said.

YOUR Salt CONNECTION in Kitchener is one of around three large bulk salt retailers in Kitchener-Waterloo. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener)

TRAVEL WILL BE TREACHEROUS

Environment Canada warned of significantly reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow, which may lead to hazardous travel conditions.

Heavy snow in combination with strong easterly winds created significantly reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions, the weather agency said.

The weather agency attributed the storm to a Texas low, which was expected to bring “heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of southern Ontario.”

“Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow,” the alert reads. “If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”