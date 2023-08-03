Winning wiener dog crowned in Rockwood, Ont. Dachshund dash

Dozens of Dachshunds took over a Rockmosa Park on Thursday in a series of races to determine the fastest pup out of the bunch.

The Township of Guelph/Eramosa hosting its Party in the Park featuring the second annual Wiener Dog Dash.

The weiners are lined up and ready to see which one will be the fastest in this heat. (CTV)

“This is an old fashioned summer evening, very family oriented, we’ve got all kinds of festivities for people,” said township mayor Chris White.

The event included bouncy castles, food vendors and axe tossing. White said it has exploded in popularity since it was first introduced.

“This is something we started in 2017, we were trying to figure out how to celebrate Canada Day, we started small with probably 1,000 people or 2,000 and now we’re probably up to 5,00 or 6,000 in a town that’s 5,500 people,” White said.

Last year’s winning wiener dog Callie, who loves cuddles, balls and especially water bottles, returned with owner Alex this year to defend her title.

“This is such a wonderful event. It’s great to have so much fun so close to home,” Alex said.

After a hard race it is time for Callie to enjoy a nice treat. (CTV)

Alex said she found out about the event through the Canadian Dachshund Rescue, the rescue which will receive the money raised from the event.

However, Callie was no match for The Mighty Zeus, who was crowned the fastest wiener of the day

Owner Theresa said this is her first time at the event, but not the first time The Mighty Zeus has been in a race.

The Might Zeus was crowned the fast weiner dog during the race in Rockwood on Thursday. (CTV)

“He’s been racing since he was one, but he hasn’t raced for four years now, he did the Elora Races, Woofstock – he’s done a few,” Theresa said.

Despite his success in the race, Theresa said she thinks it may be time for The Mighty Zeus to retire and enjoy his golden years.