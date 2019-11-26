

CTV Kitchener





WILMOT – Wilmot residents got a chance Tuesday night to hear plans for a proposed gravel pit in the township.

A public meeting was hosted by property owner Rick Esbaugh in an attempt to ease residents’ concerns.

Esbaugh brought in several consultants to speak alongside him.

The proposed pit on Witmer Road was recently approved by the Ministry of Natural Resources, allowing the project to move another step forward.

Tuesday night marked the first time residents were made aware of the details of the plan.

Residents have previously cited concerns surrounding the pit’s effect on drinking water, noise levels and traffic in the area.

Esbaugh told the group the pit will sit above ground, and would not affect the groundwater.

He also mentioned there our other gravel pits in surrounding areas that have been successful.

The next step for the project will be submitting a zone change application at township council January 13.