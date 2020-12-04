KITCHENER -- Township of Wilmot Mayor Les Armstrong released an apology letter Friday, a day after a report by the integrity commissioner found he'd violated two codes of conduct.

The investigation was performed by a third-party following a controversial Facebook post over the summer.

"As I’ve reflected, I see that this is a road we’re on together as a community, as a township and as a region," the letter from Armstrong said in part. "I want to take this opportunity to apologize to those in our community, specifically the Black, Indigenous and People of Colour in our community, of whom my actions, specifically my action of posting a controversial and offensive video on social media have hurt. I am deeply sorry for the pain my actions have caused each of you, and our community as a whole."

In June, Armstrong shared a video with a headline that read "white lives matter. BLM (Black Lives Matter) exposed.

"Another view. Interesting," Armstrong wrote when sharing the post.

One complainant described his actions as "hurtful and offensive to people of colour in Wilmot Township and beyond."

Armstrong defended the post at first, but later issued an apology in the form of a prepared statement.

The report from the integrity commissioner found that Armstrong's initial post of the video and his apology were both in violation of the township's code of conduct. The report said he needed to present a "sincere apology" to people of colour in Waterloo Region, acknowledge the offensive nature of the video and steps he'd taken to educate himself since.

"As I stated in June, I don’t expect forgiveness based on my words alone," his apology letter said. "I committed to showing the community that you can count on me to continue fighting hard for everyone through my actions and leadership."

In the letter, Armstrong said the township recently approved an updated strategic plan, including a pillar recognizing them as a caring and diverse community. He also said the region is working towards a more inclusive approach.

"I am committed to ensuring we are a caring, accepting and inclusive community for all," he said. "Brighter days ahead. Together we will focus on making the changes necessary to improve our community for everyone."