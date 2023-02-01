Wiarton Willie set to make his Groundhog Day prediction

Wiarton Willie is set to make his spring prediction Thursday at 8:07 a.m.

If the groundhog sees his shadow it will mean another six weeks of winter, but if he doesn’t, we could get an early spring.

The annual tradition returns in-person in 2023 and will be the first big event for this Wiarton Willie.

The previous prognosticator died in 2020 due to a tooth abscess. Then, because of pandemic restrictions, the ceremony was a much quieter affair the last two years.

The in-person event is welcome news to Wiarton, which is preparing for a big crowd of 1,000 people or more.

“It’s been nice to see everybody back,” said Laura Lisk, the chair of Wiarton’s Chamber of Commerce. “People we haven’t seen in a couple of years, for the businesses in town. We look forward to a large crowd… for the prediction ceremony.”

“It’s not just tourists that come up,” said Danielle Edwards, the organizer of the South Bruce Peninsula’s Wiarton Willie Festival and Manager of Economic Development. “It’s a homecoming for the community. It’s just a fantastic event, and we’re just thrilled to have it back, live in person, again.”

The festival continues through the weekend with family events like skating, foosball and axe throwing.

WHAT THE FORECASTERS PREDICT

Wiarton Willie still has to make his prediction, but the weather forecasters have some idea what lies ahead.

CTV Kitchener’s Will Aiello said southwestern Ontario is starting off February with the coldest temperatures we’ve seen all season, which is good news for anyone wanting to get out their skis, snowboards or skates.

Towards the middle of the month, Will said we’ll see temperatures return to seasonal and even above seasonal. That could mean the potential of rain in certain areas of southwestern Ontario.

Day time seasonal highs could be the overnight lows in some cases.

Environment Canada is also weighing in on the spring forecast, predicting average temperatures over the next three months in southern Ontario.

So will we get an early spring? Only time will tell.