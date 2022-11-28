Why it might be hard to find a Christmas tree this year

If you’re looking for a Christmas tree this holiday season, finding a traditional favourite might be harder than you think due to a continuing supply shortage.

Perry Grobe, the owner of Grobe’s Nursery and Garden Centre, says as of Monday the fan-favourite Fraser Fir is in short supply as growers have fewer trees to send to local nurseries.

“We've been accused of it being a marketing gimmick, but I think they'll find this year that it's not,” said Grobe. “They're absolutely going to find these trees won't be available from any source.”

Grobe expects Fraser Firs will be sold out at the Breslau nursery by the weekend.

“It's disheartening a little bit this year that we know we're going to be short and that there will be folks who are unhappy with it,” Grobe said

Shirley Brennan is the executive director of the Canadian Christmas Tree Association and the Christmas Tree Farmers of Ontario. She says there has been a decrease in trees planted over the last ten years while demand has grown.

“The younger generation love the natural. Anything natural – they really promote that,” Brennan told CTV News. “So, we're seeing the younger generation that are now moving into their own homes coming out.”

Brennan said the industry has exploded in growth since 2020 by $30 million across the country and from $12 million to $15 million in Ontario alone.

She expects supply and demand to balance out within the next couple of years.

“Nurseries, big box stores, things like that, they would’ve got their trees in,” said Brennan. “The difference is now, they can’t order the extra. We just don’t have the extra.”

The stronger demand and lower supply has seen prices increase, with the cheapest Fraser Fir at Grobe’s advertised at $69.99.

As a result, smaller and table top trees are growing in popularity according to Grobe and artificial tree sales are increasing, but haven’t supplanted their natural cousins.

Grobe is advising shoppers not to wait to pick out a tree to avoid disappointment.

“I think the danger for folks is that they may not find the availability of trees that will meet their expectation the later into December we go,” he said.

An early trip for a Christmas tree netted one shopper the perfect holiday centrepiece.

“I had staff help me. I'm here by myself, and I couldn't really see," said Dennis Boudreau. "It's so big and wide that it's right up in my face, so I couldn't see it at arm’s reach. So definitely had staff help me. They were really great."

Grobe expects the next two weeks to be the busiest time for Christmas tree shopping.