Who will take their place? New report suggests Canadian farmer shortage is looming

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada

Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.

A man coughs into his elbow in this stock photo. (cottonbro studio / pexels.com)

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver