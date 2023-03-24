Which public sector employee has the highest salary in Waterloo region?

The Region of Waterloo’s highest-paid public sector employee made just under $500,000 in 2022.

The data comes from the 2022 Public Salary Disclosure Act – colloquially known as the Sunshine List – which identifies all public sector employees who were paid at least $100,000.

The region’s highest earner was University of Waterloo President Vivek Goel who was paid $473,446 with an additional $2,007 in taxable benefits, followed by University of Waterloo President Emeritus Feridun Hamdullahpur who also made $473,446 but with $701 in taxable benefits, and University of Waterloo professor Raymond Laflamme who made $349,949 with $1,012 in taxable benefits.

Of the top 10 highest-paid public sector employees, eight of them work at the University of Waterloo in various roles.

Outside of the education sector, the highest-paid public sector employee was Region of Waterloo Chief Administrative Officer Bruce Lauckner who made $321,654 with $19,212 in taxable benefits.

Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman pulled in $184,793 with $17,433 in taxable benefits.

Redman was among a handful of regional employees reelected to their position in the October election.

Bryan Larkin, the former chief of the Region of Waterloo Police Service, made $305,187.73 with an additional $7,565.11 in taxable benefits.

Of note, disgraced Guelph Police Service officer Corey McArthur – who has been on paid leave since 2016 and been found guilty of assault – made $116,484 with $631 in taxable benefits.

Prior to the list being published, it is estimated McArthur’s trial and paid suspension have cost taxpayers well over $600,000.

His next hearing is set for June 20.

In total, 267,000 people made the list, with the top three employees from Ontario Power Generation.

Ontario Power Generation President and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Hartwick was the highest-paid employee on the list with a salary of $1,726,068 and $7,539 in taxable benefits.

The full list can be viewed here.