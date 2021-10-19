'When you see that, you think Cambridge': Iconic church undergoing $2.5M renovation

An iconic Cambridge church is getting a $2.5-million renovation (Carmen Wong / CTV Kitchener) An iconic Cambridge church is getting a $2.5-million renovation (Carmen Wong / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver