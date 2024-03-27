KITCHENER
    • What's open and what's closed for the Easter long weekend

    Easter is almost here and there are a number of closures happening over the first long weekend of the season.

    Here’s a look at what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s changing on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

     

    Good Friday

    OPEN

    • Grand River Transit will be operating a holiday service schedule
    • Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory – extended hours
    • Region of Waterloo Museums – The Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site,and McDougall Cottage Historic Site
    • Curbside garbage and recycling collection will be picked up as usual
    • Region of Waterloo International Airport – operating a usual but administration offices will be closed

    CLOSED

    • MobilityPLUS trips cancelled
    • Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener
    • Conestoga Mall in Waterloo
    • Cambridge Centre
    • Banks
    • Government offices
    • Schools
    • Region of Waterloo libraries
    • Cambridge Idea Exchange locations
    • Most grocery stores
    • Costco stores
    • All Beer Store locations
    • All LCBO locations
    • All Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge community centres
    • City halls
    • Banks
    • Canada Post offices and delivery
    • THEMUSEUM Kitchener
    • All Waterloo regional administrative offices
    • Transfer station for residential drop-off at both the Cambridge and Waterloo waste management sites

     

    Easter Sunday

    OPEN

    • THEMUSEUM Kitchener
    • Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory
    • Region of Waterloo International Airport – operating a usual but administration offices will be closed
    • Region of Waterloo Museums – The Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site and McDougall Cottage Historic Site will be open
    • Community centres – Albert McCormick Community Centre, Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre, Moses Springer Community Centre, RIM Park, Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex and Swimplex, WMRC Community Pavilion (Adult Recreation Centre), Country Hills Community Centre, and all Cambridge community centres, pools and arenas

    CLOSED

    • Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener
    • Conestoga Mall in Waterloo
    • Cambridge Centre
    • Region of Waterloo libraries
    • Cambridge Idea Exchange locations
    • Most grocery stores
    • Costco stores
    • All Beer Store locations
    • All LCBO locations
    • Banks
    • City halls
    • Canada Post offices and delivery
    • Most Kitchener community centres

     

    Easter Monday

    OPEN

    • Grand River Transit will be operating as usual
    • Costco stores
    • All Beer Store locations
    • Select LCBO stores – check online for more information on specific store hours
    • Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener
    • Conestoga Mall in Waterloo
    • Cambridge Centre
    • Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory
    • Community centres - RIM Park, Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex and Swimplex, W.G. Johnson Centre, John Dolson Centre and most Kitchener and Cambridge community centres
    • Region of Waterloo Museums – The Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum and Schneider Haus National Historic Site will be open
    • Curbside garbage and recycling collection will be picked up as usual
    • Region of Waterloo International Airport – operating a usual but administration offices will be closed

    CLOSED

    • Government offices
    • Schools
    • Region of Waterloo libraries
    • City halls
    • Community centres – Albert McCormick Community Centre, Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre, Moses Springer Community Centre, WMRC Community Pavilion (Adult Recreation Centre), Cambridge arenas
    • THEMUSEUM Kitchener
    • Canada Post offices and mail delivery
    • All Waterloo regional administrative offices
    • Transfer station for residential drop-off at both the Cambridge and Waterloo Waste Management sites

