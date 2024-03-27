What's open and what's closed for the Easter long weekend

Easter is almost here and there are a number of closures happening over the first long weekend of the season.

Here’s a look at what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s changing on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Good Friday

OPEN

Grand River Transit will be operating a holiday service schedule

Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory – extended hours

Region of Waterloo Museums – The Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site,and McDougall Cottage Historic Site

Curbside garbage and recycling collection will be picked up as usual

Region of Waterloo International Airport – operating a usual but administration offices will be closed

CLOSED

MobilityPLUS trips cancelled

Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener

Conestoga Mall in Waterloo

Cambridge Centre

Banks

Government offices

Schools

Region of Waterloo libraries

Cambridge Idea Exchange locations

Most grocery stores

Costco stores

All Beer Store locations

All LCBO locations

All Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge community centres

City halls

Banks

Canada Post offices and delivery

THEMUSEUM Kitchener

All Waterloo regional administrative offices

Transfer station for residential drop-off at both the Cambridge and Waterloo waste management sites

Easter Sunday

OPEN

THEMUSEUM Kitchener

Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

Region of Waterloo International Airport – operating a usual but administration offices will be closed

Region of Waterloo Museums – The Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site and McDougall Cottage Historic Site will be open

Community centres – Albert McCormick Community Centre, Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre, Moses Springer Community Centre, RIM Park, Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex and Swimplex, WMRC Community Pavilion (Adult Recreation Centre), Country Hills Community Centre, and all Cambridge community centres, pools and arenas

CLOSED

Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener

Conestoga Mall in Waterloo

Cambridge Centre

Region of Waterloo libraries

Cambridge Idea Exchange locations

Most grocery stores

Costco stores

All Beer Store locations

All LCBO locations

Banks

City halls

Canada Post offices and delivery

Most Kitchener community centres

Easter Monday

OPEN

Grand River Transit will be operating as usual

Costco stores

All Beer Store locations

Select LCBO stores – check online for more information on specific store hours

Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener

Conestoga Mall in Waterloo

Cambridge Centre

Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

Community centres - RIM Park, Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex and Swimplex, W.G. Johnson Centre, John Dolson Centre and most Kitchener and Cambridge community centres

Region of Waterloo Museums – The Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum and Schneider Haus National Historic Site will be open

Curbside garbage and recycling collection will be picked up as usual

Region of Waterloo International Airport – operating a usual but administration offices will be closed

CLOSED