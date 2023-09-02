What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in the area?

The Labour Day long weekend has arrived, but some closures may impact those looking to enjoy the holiday in Waterloo region and the surrounding area.

Labour Day will be observed Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Here's what's open, closed, and what has had their hours changed for the holiday:

MOST GROCERY STORES CLOSED

Most grocery stores will be closed on Monday. Call your local location for specific hours

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open

Some Beer Store locations will be open, along with Wine Rack

LCBO locations will be closed

REGION OF WATERLOO

Grand River Transit will operate on a HOLIDAY SERVICE schedule

All Region of Waterloo museums will be OPEN

Region of Waterloo International Airport will be OPEN

Garbage, recycling and green bin collection will operate on a REGULAR pickup schedule

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be CLOSED

Region of Waterloo libraries will be CLOSED

KITCHENER

City of Kitchener splashpads and pools will be OPEN

City of Kitchener outdoor pools will be CLOSED for the season AFTER Monday

Kitchener libraries will be CLOSED Sunday and Monday

Community centres will be CLOSED

Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses will be OPEN

WATERLOO

Several community centres and sports complexes will be CLOSED, including Albert McCormick Community Centre, RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex & Healthy Living Centre, and Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex andSwimplex

CAMBRIDGE

Several arenas, community centres, and facilities will be CLOSED on the holiday Monday, but open throughout the weekend, including Galt Arena, Idea Exchange, and the John Dolson Centre

GUELPH