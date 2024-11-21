Disability advocates pushing feds to cut the tax on virtual programming

Disability advocates in the Region of Waterloo are calling on the federal government to lift the tax on virtual programming costs.

Abigail Murphy says all-day programs that happen in person are tax exempt, but clients who use those same programs virtually have to pay up.

“Our tax code hasn’t been updated since COVID, and during COVID, virtual services emerged,” Murphy explained CTV News.

She launched the petition to ask Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to slash the tax. It’s already reached 500 signatures, with a total goal of 1,000.

Kitchener resident Becky Trewin uses an electric wheelchair because of her disabilities. She said it can be difficult to get to and from in-person classes so instead she opts for the virtual option, which happens three to five times per day.

“I meet new friends,” Trewin said.

She also attends virtual drop-in classes hosted by Lubdub Media, an online programming group for adults with special needs.

“From book club, to an art class, a lot of music, exercise, we play a lot of games,” Linda Brown, Lubdub Media’s virtual program manager, told CTV News. “[Participants are] getting that social time.”

The group calculates Trewin’s classes cost her more than $1,000 in taxes each year.

Shelley Murphy, the company’s executive director, said cutting the tax would result in equality through a wide range of resources.

“It’s a significant difference in flexibility and affordability for many people,” Murphy told CTV News.

Disability advocate Abigail Murphy added that virtual classes help make support accessible for clients that live far away or in remote areas.

“Wellesley doesn’t have a day program, Baden doesn’t have a day program. They’re far out and people have to travel into the city,” she explained.

CTV News contacted the Office of the Finance Minister for comment.

An official with the Department of Finance responded, saying: “The federal government is focused on ensuring a fairer chance for all persons with disabilities. That is why it introduced in this year’s budget the Canada Disability Benefit.”

They continued: “Unfortunately, the Department of Finance cannot speculate on any potential changes to the tax system.”

Kitchener Centre MP Mike Morrice is in support of the petition, saying he plans to present it to parliament in February.

“We’re offering something that is so reasonable, that may have been an oversight,” he told CTV News. “It’s the kind of thing that we could come together on.”

The petition will remain open for signatures until February.