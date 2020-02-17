Family Day is on Monday, Feb. 17.

Family day is a provincial holiday. Some businesses and services that normally close for holidays will remain open as normal.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Waterloo Region for Family Day 2020:

What’s open:

·         Grand River Transit and Go Transit will operate on a holiday schedule.

·         GRT Customer Service will continue to be available 24/7 at 519-585-7555

·         Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, TheMuseum will be open.

·          Family Day programs are planned at some Kitchener community centres, including Doon Pioneer Park, Rockway, and Country Hills Community Centre.

·          The Region of Waterloo International Airport

·          Waste, recycling, and green bin curbside collection will run as usual on the holiday Monday. 

·          Canada Post will deliver mail on Monday

·          Waterloo Recreation Complex

·          Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

·          McDougall Cottage

·          Breithaupt Centre, Forest Heights, and Lyle Hallman Pools will be open for family swims.

 

What’s Closed:

·          All Regional Administrative Offices (99 Regina – Waterloo, 150 Frederick – Kitchener, 150 Main – Cambridge, Airport Administrative offices)

·          All waste sites for residential waste drop-off

·          All Region of Waterloo Library locations

·          Employment Resource Centres

·          Regional Daycare centres

·          Home Child Care offices

·          Sunnyside Wellness Centre

·          Beer Store and LCBO locations

·          Elementary and secondary schools

·          Fairview Mall, Conestoga Mall, and Cambridge Centre

·          Municipal offices