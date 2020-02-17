Family Day is on Monday, Feb. 17.

Family day is a provincial holiday. Some businesses and services that normally close for holidays will remain open as normal.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Waterloo Region for Family Day 2020:

What’s open:

· Grand River Transit and Go Transit will operate on a holiday schedule.

· GRT Customer Service will continue to be available 24/7 at 519-585-7555

· Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, TheMuseum will be open.

· Family Day programs are planned at some Kitchener community centres, including Doon Pioneer Park, Rockway, and Country Hills Community Centre.

· The Region of Waterloo International Airport

· Waste, recycling, and green bin curbside collection will run as usual on the holiday Monday.

· Canada Post will deliver mail on Monday

· Waterloo Recreation Complex

· Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

· McDougall Cottage

· Breithaupt Centre, Forest Heights, and Lyle Hallman Pools will be open for family swims.

What’s Closed:

· All Regional Administrative Offices (99 Regina – Waterloo, 150 Frederick – Kitchener, 150 Main – Cambridge, Airport Administrative offices)

· All waste sites for residential waste drop-off

· All Region of Waterloo Library locations

· Employment Resource Centres

· Regional Daycare centres

· Home Child Care offices

· Sunnyside Wellness Centre

· Beer Store and LCBO locations

· Elementary and secondary schools

· Fairview Mall, Conestoga Mall, and Cambridge Centre

· Municipal offices