What's open and closed in Waterloo region Family Day 2020
Family Day is on Monday, Feb. 17.
Family day is a provincial holiday. Some businesses and services that normally close for holidays will remain open as normal.
Here’s a look at what’s happening in Waterloo Region for Family Day 2020:
What’s open:
· Grand River Transit and Go Transit will operate on a holiday schedule.
· GRT Customer Service will continue to be available 24/7 at 519-585-7555
· Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, TheMuseum will be open.
· Family Day programs are planned at some Kitchener community centres, including Doon Pioneer Park, Rockway, and Country Hills Community Centre.
· The Region of Waterloo International Airport
· Waste, recycling, and green bin curbside collection will run as usual on the holiday Monday.
· Canada Post will deliver mail on Monday
· Waterloo Recreation Complex
· Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory
· McDougall Cottage
· Breithaupt Centre, Forest Heights, and Lyle Hallman Pools will be open for family swims.
What’s Closed:
· All Regional Administrative Offices (99 Regina – Waterloo, 150 Frederick – Kitchener, 150 Main – Cambridge, Airport Administrative offices)
· All waste sites for residential waste drop-off
· All Region of Waterloo Library locations
· Employment Resource Centres
· Regional Daycare centres
· Home Child Care offices
· Sunnyside Wellness Centre
· Beer Store and LCBO locations
· Elementary and secondary schools
· Fairview Mall, Conestoga Mall, and Cambridge Centre
· Municipal offices