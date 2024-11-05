What could U.S. election results mean for Waterloo Region?
Politicians, business owners and chambers of commerce in Waterloo Region are closely watching as Americans cast their ballots to vote for their next president.
Many polls conducted before the election show Kamala Harris and Donald Trump were neck-and-neck in terms of support.
No matter the outcome, local experts said the election is important to Waterloo Region residents.
“It surprises me that more Canadians don’t pay attention to the U.S. elections because we have $900 billion a year in trade between the two countries,” said Cambridge Chamber of Commerce CEO Greg Durocher.
Durocher mentioned many U.S. companies have a presence in the Kitchener-Waterloo area or employ U.S. or dual citizens. He said the election can directly impact those companies and their future trade opportunities.
“In 2026, we have to renegotiate the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade agreement. So why is the U.S. election today very important to Canadians? It’s our future economy that’s at stake.”
Durocher said their jobs could even be in jeopardy based on how that agreement plays out.
“I actually was thinking on the way to work this morning, maybe we should even have a vote. Because it is that important to the Canadian economy,” he said.
Dual citizens take part
Some dual citizens living in Canada exercised their right to vote in the American election.
For other dual citizens, like Grand River Democrats Abroad Chapter Chair Timothy Flannery, who lives in Elora and wanted a more hands-on approach. He spoke to CTV News from Lansing, Michigan on Tuesday.
“I’ve already been going through the process of challenging ballots and responding to any Republican challenges to the validity of ballots as well,” he said.
Flannery said he is prepared to stay stateside for a few days after the election in case he’s needed for affidavits or depositions.
Meanwhile other dual citizens will be watching closely from north of the border.
Georganne Burke, the Canadian chapter lead for Republicans Overseas, lives in Ottawa, but was born in upstate New York.
She said she voted through a mail-in ballot and her family dynamic when it comes to politics is unique.
“My husband is in Florida right now. He’s actually a full-time resident there, so he has voted too. He is the only Democrat voter in our family. Everybody else voted for Trump,” she said.
Despite the differences in political opinions, she said they can agree on one crucial thing: how important it is to vote.
“I will tell you the turnout is historically abysmal,” she said. “Eight per cent is the average turnout in an American election from Americans living in Canada.”
Approximately 600,000 people who are eligible to vote in the U.S. election live in Canada.
