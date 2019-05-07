

CTV Kitchener





Funding changes are coming to public health units across Ontario.

The provincial government recently unveiled a reduction of cost-sharing levels, cutting back on funding dollars.

In Waterloo Region, there was concern over a loss of five per cent in funding. Regional Chair Karen Redman previously said that she found the new changes unfortunate. Redman said she was worried about accountability and responsiveness.

The province currently funds between 75 and 100 per cent for local health units. Funding changes will mean it will provide some municipalities with between 60 and 70 per cent instead.

On the other hand, the CEO for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says that, with this year’s budget moving to a different funding model, there aren’t any anticipated changes to programming or services in their area.

“Our municipal partners have been funding this health unit at a ratio that is greater than the 75:25 split, and therefore we are already in alignment with the 70:30 ratio that the province is requesting for funding, so we already meet the targets locally,” explains Dr. Nicola Mercer.

Still there are many unanswered questions about the province’s plan to move to a regional model for health units, downsizing to around ten entities.