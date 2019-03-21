

CTV Kitchener





A judge has ruled that the public inquiry into Elizabeth Wettlaufer’s murders at two Ontario nursing homes won’t be expanded.

An advocacy group of Ontarians in longterm care applied to access investigators’ materials about any additional crimes the former nurse is alleged to have committed.

The move came when the inquiry, with its hearings over, got word in January that Wettlaufer had disclosed to prison staff that she had tried to harm two other care residents.

The judge dismissed the motion, saying it would delay the inquiry and impact those waiting for its final report.