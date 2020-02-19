KITCHENER -- The movement that has sparked action across the country is also drawing support from groups in Kitchener and in Guelph.

Local demonstrators trying to get the ear of politicians over the pipeline dispute in B.C.

In Guelph, demonstrators started at city hall on Tuesday, and then occupied several bank branches before ending their march at Liberal MP Lloyd Longfield's office.

The demonstrators expressed solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en people and asked that elected officials take action.

Longfield was not in the office today to speak to the group as the House of Commons is in session in Ottawa this week.

Meanwhile, demonstrators in Kitchener also expressed a similar message.

"We want the RCMP to leave Wet'suwet'en territory," said one demonstrator. "They are in violation of international law, they are in violation of Wet'suwet'en laws and it's time we change their colonial relationship with indigenous people."

Escorted by police, dozens of people marched from Kitchener City Hall, to Liberal MP Raj Saini's office, blocking traffic at Queen and Frederick along the way.

Once they arrived at the building they went inside to speak with Saini, but found that the office was closed.