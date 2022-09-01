Wellington county re-opening two roads after a summer of construction

The Wellington County Roads Division will be re-opening two county roads on Friday, Sept. 2:

• Wellington Road 7, from Hwy 6 to Wellington Road 51 in the Township of Guelph-Eramosa

• Wellington Road 16 by Sideroad-20 in the Township of Centre Wellington

Both roads have been closed due to construction. The projects have been completed, leaving the roads clear after a four month detour was put in place.

Engineered Concrete of Kitchener completed the bridge rehabilitation of Penfold Bridge on Wellington Road 16, and Cox Construction of Guelph completed asphalt resurfacing and bridge rehabilitation of Marden Creek Bridge on Wellington Road 7.

Starting this year, a total of $340 million over the next ten years is planned to be invested in the County of Wellington’s road system as infrastructure continues to age and requires additional maintenance.

“The County would like to thank the travelling public for their cooperation and understanding while we made important improvements and investments in our aging infrastructure,” says Joe de Koning Manager of Roads and the County of Wellington. “We’d also like to thank our contractors, Cox Construction and Engineered Concrete.”

A full list of current construction projects, road closures and detour routes in Wellington County can be found on their website.