Wellesley house fire causes estimated $500,000 in damage
Published Saturday, February 29, 2020 3:06PM EST
KITCHENER -- A house fire in Wellesley has left seven people without a place to stay.
The call came in just after 7 p.m. on Friday for a residence on Queens Bush Road.
Officials say the fire started above the garage and estimate the damage cost to be over $500,000.
No injuries were reported.
Steve Martin, Deputy Chief for Wellesley Fire, says a dog was in the house at the time, but an off-duty firefighter who was walking by at the time rescued it.
The seven people displaced are now being assisted by the Red Cross.
The Ontario Fire Marshall is currently investigating.
RELATED IMAGES