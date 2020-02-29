KITCHENER -- A house fire in Wellesley has left seven people without a place to stay.

The call came in just after 7 p.m. on Friday for a residence on Queens Bush Road.

Officials say the fire started above the garage and estimate the damage cost to be over $500,000.

No injuries were reported.

Steve Martin, Deputy Chief for Wellesley Fire, says a dog was in the house at the time, but an off-duty firefighter who was walking by at the time rescued it.

The seven people displaced are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is currently investigating.