Weather detours on some Grand River Transit routes

Grand River Transit says some of its bus routes have been detoured, while others are delayed, due to the winter weather.

Forecasters predicted between five and 15 centimetres of snow throughout the day Thursday.

GRT initially issued a severe weather alert on social media, but later clarified that the post had been sent out in error.

All buses are currently running.

You can find up-to-date detour and delay information on the GRT website.