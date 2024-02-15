KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Weather detours on some Grand River Transit routes

    A rider boards a Grand River Transit bus on a snowy day in downtown Kitchener. (Source: Grand River Transit) A rider boards a Grand River Transit bus on a snowy day in downtown Kitchener. (Source: Grand River Transit)
    Grand River Transit says some of its bus routes have been detoured, while others are delayed, due to the winter weather.

    Forecasters predicted between five and 15 centimetres of snow throughout the day Thursday.

    GRT initially issued a severe weather alert on social media, but later clarified that the post had been sent out in error.

    All buses are currently running.

    You can find up-to-date detour and delay information on the GRT website.

    Correction

    A previous version of this story stated that Grand River Transit had declared a severe weather alert, and as a result, there would be no service at some bus stops due to the weather. GRT clarified that the message had been sent out in error. This story has been corrected.

