'We’ve got one shot': City of Brantford one step closer to building new arena and concert venue

A brand new arena and concert venue is one step closer to reality after a meeting at Brantford City Hall Tuesday night.

The $140 million arena would be a new home for the city’s OHL team, the Brantford Bulldogs, but also a part of revitalizing the downtown core.

The new Sports and Entertainment Centre is set to be built in an empty parking lot, right next to the existing Civic Centre arena, which is where the Bulldogs play. But council members say it’s about so much more than hockey; it’s about a city that needs its confidence back, and most agree.

“We've got one shot, we can’t let it go because this opportunity really only comes to us once in a lifetime,” said Gino Caputo, Ward 2 Councillor, during the council meeting.

The city’s special committee of the whole has approved the development of the Sports and Entertainment Centre in the downtown.

The main push – the spoken word promises of the Bulldogs and Ottawa Senators owner, Michael Andlauer.

Before the vote, delegates expressed their excitement.

“I see this was a way to save Brantford, not [to have the] same Brantford,” one delegate said.

But some also expressed their concerns, particularly regarding the price tag.

“I have to ask you as well, why the $140 million, isn’t the hospital the first priority?" questioned the same delegate.

“We have way more pressing issues, homeless, addiction, affordability and primarily a new hospital,” another delegated added.

However, city staff say it’s not that easy.

"I asked straight up if we had the money for a new hospital, when could we see the doors open, she said 2035,” said Michael Sullivan, Ward 1 councillor, referring to his conversation with the hospital’s CEO. “We are not getting it any sooner than that, just the way the province runs, the way the program goes."

A new arena could mean new hope in a different way, according to Coun. Caputo.

“Brantford was always a well-kept secret for years, there wasn't really any growth,” he said. “I don’t believe there was a lot of vision and at times there really wasn’t any hope, but we are now the hottest topic of conversation when it comes to developers in the province.”

As for covering the price tag, city staff’s financial plan includes selling some municipal properties downtown to build nearly 4,000 new residential units and at least one hotel.

The city also claims incremental property taxes worth $9.5 million a year would help contribute to the build. Additionally, they would plan to sell the naming rights for the building at $5 million.

It was described by one councillor as a creative combination of efforts to keep the weight off the taxpayers.

“This will not impact your property tax bill, so the taxpayer will not be funding the Sports and Entertainment Centre," explained Linda Hunt, Ward 4 councillor.

Final approval for the project will be brought to council at the end of the month.