KITCHENER -- The Stratford Festival’s decision to cancel its 2020 season has been difficult for organizers, the city and the crew members who have been working hard to get ready for this summer’s performances.

Actor Colm Feore was set to star in “Richard III.” The first public performance of the show was initially planned for the grand opening of the newly-constructed Tom Patterson Theatre.

“The artistic disappointment is massive because we’ve all been working so hard,” he says. “The people are so magnificent.”

Feore is a veteran of the festival stage, but other actors were looking forward to their big debut.

“It is my first season here,” says Amaka Umeh. “Or it was supposed to be my first season here. I had just gotten over the newbie jitters.”

Umeh has been preparing for the festival’s first production of Hamlet featuring a woman of colour in the title role.

During the pandemic she’s spending time perfecting her craft.

“I feel like it can be incredibly beneficial if I use my time wisely,” she says. “Get more inside the role and allow the role to get more inside me.”

Feore is also using his free time to focus on his character.

“I’m going to continue to do the work, in the fondest hope that when it’s possible, we’ll get back to work.”

The actor’s union says at least 200 cast and crew members have been impacted by the festival’s cancellation.

While the shows have been put on hold, the Stratford Festival is streaming some of its William Shakespeare plays online for free.

Those who work behind the scenes are also staying busy by sewing face masks for frontline workers.

Michelle Barnier, the Head of Wardrobe for the festival, says staff members have teamed up with the startup charity “Sewing Army” to support the community.

They've also made 40 gowns for the local rotary hospice.

The department is also continuing to work on this season’s costumes as they wait for the festival to reopen.