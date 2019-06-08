

CTV Kitchener





The Toronto Raptors need one more win to make Canadian and NBA history.

The Canadian team won 105 to 92 against the Golden State Warriors Friday night.

They now lead the series 4 games to 1.

In Toronto, basketball fans have flocked to Jurassic Park to cheer on the hometown team.

But increasingly satellite locations have been popping up across our community.

Outdoor viewing events for Game 4 were held in Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph, Stratford and Brantford.

���� Lots of #cbridge fans came out to cheer on the @Raptors last night outside City Hall. See you again Monday night! #GoRapsGo #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/ohtpFO0KrS — City of Cambridge (@cityofcambridge) June 8, 2019

Each has come up with their own spin on Jurassic Park.

Uptown Square was temporary renamed “We the North Square”, while Guelph turned Market Square into “Raptors Square.”

One person who wasn’t watching from home was Andrea Santi.

She’s the Kitchener woman who won an Air Canada contest after submitting a photo taken at the Kitchener restaurant Bobby O’Briens.

Santi won two tickets to Game 4 in Oakland, as well as air fare, accommodation and transportation to the stadium