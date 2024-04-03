We’re giving away free eclipse glasses!

A rare celestial show is set to take place on Monday, April 8 – but you need some special glasses to see it for yourself.

With that in mind, CTV News is giving away solar eclipse glasses ahead of the big day.

Our team will be handing them out on Sunday, between noon and 4 p.m., outside our Kitchener studio at 4273 King Street East. (Tip: Look for the big tent!)

Both adult and children’s sizes will be available while supplies last.

The solar eclipse glasses have been provided by hologramZ. Additional pairs are also available for purchase at Play-A-Latte at 1601 River Road East in Kitchener.