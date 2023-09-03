'We like to get outdoors': How Waterloo region is making the most of the Labour Day long weekend
Picnics, gatherings and barbeques were in full swing, creating a festive atmosphere across the region.
"We have a patio so we plan to have some barbeque with our kids and maybe husbands so we can have some fun there," said one Kitchener resident.
"We have a birthday party to go to tonight, seeing some friends who haven't been in town for awhile," said Bea Donahue-Power, a fourth-year student at Wilfrid Laurier University,
Students also making their way back to the area, preparing for their new school year.
"I'm waiting to hear back from some colleges, I’ve sent out a lot of admissions letters," said Austin Burton.
"Just preparing all my like school supplies, all my notebooks, all of that kind of stuff," said Donahue-Power.
Families and friends flocked to local parks and patios seeking some sunshine.
"So this weekend the weather has been awesome, we've just been kind of hanging out outside," said Syd Olsberg, afourth-year student at Wilfrid Laurier University.
"Well, the weather is much nicer here so it's actually nice to sit outside and go to the parks…yeah it's beautiful," said an out-of-town visitor.
With one day left of the long weekend, people are making the most of their time off and getting outside to soak up the rays.
"It's nice there's people back, there's going to be nightlife, there's lots of things to do," said Donahue-Power.
With the hot temperatures this weekend, the Kitchener Fire Department is reminding residents that fireworks are not allowed in the city. They’re also asking people to adhere to the open air burning by-law.
“In accordance with a recently approved municipal by-law, fireworks are only allowed on Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali,” the Kitchener Fire Department said in am email statement to CTV News.
“Backyard fires are only permitted between 6:00 and 11:00 p.m. All combustibles should maintain 5 metres distance from your fire.”
Unlike the City of Kitchener, Waterloo’s open air burning by-law does not allow backyard fires at all in the city.
Meanwhile, the City of Cambridge requires a burn permit for fires not used for cooking purposes within the city limits.
Fireworks are not permitted in the tri-cities for Labour Day Weekend.
