'We can't go backwards again': Local business community reacts to accelerated reopening plan
Businesses in Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County are preparing for changes to capacity limits and proof-of-vaccination requirements.
Ontario announced plans to fast-track its reopening plan Monday.
“The removal of these measures has always been the objective,” Premier Doug Ford said at a press conference on Monday morning.
Starting Feb. 17, indoor gathering limits will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors. Capacity limits will be lifted at most indoor locations where people must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Proof-of-vaccination requirements are expected to be lifted across Ontario at the beginning of March.
Greg Durocher, president of the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce, said there is some concern for local businesses.
“The existing clientele that is comfortable coming in and utilizing that vaccine passport process may not be coming back in when everyone is allowed back in, including those that are unvaccinated,” he said.
No matter what happens, Durocher said one thing remains true.
“We can’t go backwards again,” he said.
Jody Palubiski, CEO of the Charcoal Group, said his company will follow provincial restrictions. The restaurants will still have extra protocols for staff that were developed throughout the pandemic.
He said he’s happy the mask mandate will remain in place for now, adding that since his restaurants span different health regions, they’ve tried to apply policies from each area across the board.
“Where one region might have said early on that goggles were important for staff to wear, we would just make that best practice throughout the entire company,” he said. “We tried to take the best practices, layer them on top, and, as restrictions now come off, basically we follow the advice of the province.”
In a news release, Waterloo Region’s top doctor said residents should continue to use caution as restrictions lift and get vaccinated and boosted when they are eligible.
“Our collective efforts are making an important difference and will serve us well as restrictions continue to loosen,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said in the release. “It’s very encouraging to see health system indicators continuing to improve.”
Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie said the accelerated reopening is a step in the right direction, but added some businesses may choose to continue asking for proof of vaccination.
“It’s their choice and, if they think that their patrons or their business model or their atmosphere really requires that, then it’s up to them,” Guthrie said. “The patrons and customers that want to come can also have a choice to go in there or not go in there.”
Ford cautioned moving forward with lifting restrictions will only happen "if public health and health system indicators continue to improve."
With files from CTV Toronto
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
Convoy fundraising leak shows substantial U.S. donations, coded keywords
A clearer picture of who has donated to a crowdfunding platform is emerging after a leak of some 92,000 donors, showing a substantial base of American support for the Canadian protest, coded keywords for fringe U.S. movements, and genuine grassroots Canadian support.
Nearly three-quarters of Canadians want convoy protesters to 'go home now': survey
Nearly three-quarters of Canadians want convoy protesters to 'go home now,' according to a new survey from Angus Reid.
MPs defeat Conservative motion calling for federal plan to end vaccine mandates, restrictions
The Conservative push to have the Liberal government present a plan to end federal vaccine mandates and restrictions by the end of the month was struck down on Monday.
Canada to give $500M loan, send $7.8M in lethal weapons to Ukraine: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will provide a $500-million loan and $7.8 million worth of lethal equipment and ammunition to Ukraine as the threat of a Russian invasion grows.
Alberta RCMP arrest 12 people at Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 12 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour near the Coutts border crossing blockade.
Several protest trucks moving out of downtown Ottawa, as Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act
The mayor of Ottawa said some progress is being made in efforts to reduce the size of the trucker convoy protests, with 'several trucks' leaving the city’s downtown core as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to deal with the demonstrations and blockades across Canada.
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
Photographs released of suspect vehicle in theft of truck in Peterborough, Ont. with 2K firearms inside
Police have released images of a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the theft of a truck hauling more than 2,000 firearms in Peterborough, Ont. over the weekend.
London
-
Critically ill toddler stuck in government bureaucracy can't wait: supporters
The fate of a toddler suffering rare and painful syndrome remains in limbo with the federal government, frustrating supporters in London, Ont.
-
Fatal early morning crash in London, Ont.
A man has died after being extricated from a car early Monday morning, according to police.
-
Wednesday warm-up followed by a messy winter mix Thursday
It has been an icy cold Valentines Day on Monday with temperatures well below normal.
Windsor
-
Local restaurants loving Valentine's Day 'long weekend' business
Restaurateurs at some of Windsor’s most romantic places say this year’s Valentine’s Day falling on a Monday has made for a pleasant “long weekend” of business.
-
Windsor blockade causes 'long term, serious damage': auto insiders
Although the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge lasted for a week, experts say it has caused serious problems for Canada-U.S. relations.
-
42 arrests, 37 vehicle seizures made by police in Windsor protest
Windsor police say there have been 42 arrests and 37 seized vehicles since the onset of the protest near the Ambassador Bridge.
Barrie
-
Barrie police investigate alleged hit and run
Barrie police are appealing to the public to keep an eye out for a vehicle involved in an alleged hit and run.
-
This Muskoka town is the fastest-growing in the district: StatsCan
Bracebridge, Ont. is Muskoka’s fastest-growing town, shown in recent census data from Statistics Canada.
-
Innisfil, Ont. house fire causes an estimated $1.5M in damages
One person was taken to hospital following a house fire in Innisfil, Ont. Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
'If you can’t beat them, join them': Manitoulin Island curler wins big with Team Jacobs
Well-known Manitoulin Island curler Jordan Chandler has competed against Brad Jacobs at the last 10 provincial championships but this year they were on the same team.
-
Fire at Timmins sawmill
Timmins firefighters were called to Eacom Timber early Monday morning after a fire broke out, officials say.
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act, pledges support for Ottawa businesses affected by trucker protest
Mayor Jim Watson said ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters are beginning to move their trucks off downtown residential streets on Monday as part of a deal he reached with organizers this weekend.
-
Reported hack of convoy protest crowdfund reveals nearly 500 alleged Ottawa donors
A database purporting to show donations made to the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo in support of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa includes nearly 500 donations from people with Ottawa-area postal codes.
Toronto
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Student fatally shot inside Toronto high school
A Grade 12 student is dead after a shooting inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Quebec's vaccine passport may soon be a thing of the past, says Legault
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said there may not be a need for proof of vaccination for much longer, and that it's time to heal divisions -- also saying he doesn't want the Emergencies Act used in Quebec.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Urgences-Sante hit with staffing shortage in Montreal area due to COVID-19
The absences made for difficult working conditions, particularly on Saturday when Urgences-Sante was short about 20 trucks during the day serving Montreal and Laval.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 7 deaths due to COVID-19 Monday, 3 new hospital admissions
Health officials in Nova Scotia have announced seven deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. According to a news release from the province, the deaths are all people from the Western Zone.
-
Schools closed in N.S. and P.E.I., warnings in effect as snowstorm sweeps through the Maritimes
It's a snow day for students across Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. All public schools and some colleges and universities are closed in both provinces as a snowstorm sweeps through the region.
-
New Brunswick reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 112 hospitalizations Monday
New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths, along with 112 hospitalizations on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Emergencies Act 'not necessary' in Manitoba, Premier Heather Stefanson says
Manitoba’s premier does not support the use of the Emergencies Act, saying it is 'not necessary' and the province needs to let police do their jobs.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Construction site theft leads to discovery of $80K in stolen power tools: RCMP
An investigation into stolen power tools from a Manitoba construction site led RCMP to discover over $80,000 in stolen tools from multiple sites.
Calgary
-
Alberta RCMP arrest 12 people at Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 12 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour near the Coutts border crossing blockade.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Courts strike down challenge of Alberta's removal of mask mandate in schools: Kenney
Some Alberta families and the Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) launched a court challenge to stop the lifting of mask mandates in Alberta schools but Premier Jason Kenney says the Court of Queen's Bench has quashed the attempt.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Alberta RCMP arrest 12 people at Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 12 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour near the Coutts border crossing blockade.
-
Alberta to toughen oil sands emissions standards that reward big Canadian polluters
The province of Alberta plans to toughen its greenhouse gas emissions standards for oil sands mines, closing a loophole that rewarded some of Canada’s highest-emitting facilities with millions of dollars’ worth of tradeable credits, two sources with knowledge of the changes told Reuters.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Vancouver's Gassy Jack statue toppled, covered in red paint during Women's Memorial March
A well-known Vancouver statue was toppled over and defaced by some participants of the 31st annual Women's Memorial March on Monday.
-
B.C. drivers can renew their insurance online starting in May, officials say
Drivers in British Columbia will soon be able to renew their personal vehicle insurance online as the province discontinues dates on licence plate decals.