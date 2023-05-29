WCDSB vacant trustee seat remains empty as board looks for guidance

It was a night of indecision at Waterloo region's catholic school board as trustees went back and forth trying to find the best approach to fill a vacant seat.

The board is looking to fill the seat of former trustee Wendy Ashby, who resigned last week following several calls for her to vacate the publicly elected position after a series of controversial now-deleted tweets were shared online.

On Monday night, trustees decided not to have a by-election to fill the seat, but still haven't figured out how to appoint someone.

“I do think choosing a candidate that Kitchener-Wilmot voters had voted for, as the next in line, is the most democratic for me,” chair Tracy Weiler said.

Some trustees expressed confusion over how to proceed with filling the seat for the remaining three years of the term, and whether runners-up from the actual election last fall could be automatically considered.

After voting down the idea of a by-election, trustees discussed a number of appointment options but never made a decision.

"We shouldn't be trying to say, what were the Kitchener electorate trying to get out of their candidate? Or the Cambridge electorate, or anyone else?," trustee Linda Cuff asked the room. "This is, simply put, who do we feel will be the best for this job, and who do we feel will actually provide the commitment for it.”

Trustees have opted to delay the process and get a legal opinion on what the next steps should be.

Many expressed different views tonight on how the process should work.

"I think to be fair, to everyone, to trustees and voters, that all options should be back on the table,” said trustee Maisa Philips.