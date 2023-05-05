WCDSB students lace up shoes for folk dancing festival

The 45th annual Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) Folk Dance Festival wowed the crowd at the Albert McCormick Community Centre in Waterloo on Thursday.

It was a packed house as talented studentsfrom various schools in the area showcased what they had been practicing for months. Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo students each took turns performing over three nights from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

“There isn’t tryouts to be part of it, they just get to join a group. It’s so nice to have that sense of belonging,” said Laura Healy, a WCDSB teacher.

“That part has kind of been missing the last couple of years because of Covid,” Healy added. “So it’s nice they get a chance to be a part of it again.”

The festival was a celebration of cultural diversity and community spirit.