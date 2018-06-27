

CTV Kitchener





A local startup focused on helping develop intelligent robots has received a global honour.

Applied Brain Research, which is based in Waterloo, has been named a 2018 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.

The company‘s work is focused on creating computer chips and other components for artificial intelligence-power robots, including vision and reaching/grasping systems.

Of the 61 companies named 2018 Technology Pioneers, Applied Brain Research is the only Canadian innovation on the list. Companies were selected based on their potential ability to “transform society and industry.”