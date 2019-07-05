

CTV Kitchener





As temperatures near 40 degrees Celsius, local splash pads are a hot destination.

The Lions Lagoon splash pad in Waterloo Park is the city’s only splash park, but will close later this summer.

The pad will be closed in late August as part of the Silver Lake facelift.

A new splash pad will open on Father David Bauer in June of 2020.

“The splash pad will be moving to more of an active play area on Father David Bauer where we currently have a skate park and a natural playground,” said Ward 7 Councillor Tenille Bonogoure.

According to Bonogoure, the new pad will feature some upgrades from the original built in the early 1990’s.

“Tree’s in the splash pad to give some shade, lots of underground pop-up water features and a bathroom nearby,” said Bonogoure.

Wateloo City Council passed a lake front reconstruction motion in January at a cost of $770,000.