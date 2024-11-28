KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo Regional Police looking for man seen with a knife at Cambridge park

    A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man after they received reports of a suspicious person with a knife in Cambridge.

    Police received a call about an unknown man seen in a wooded area of Lions Can-Amera Park on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. They were told the man was crouching down with a knife in his hand. There were no allegations made of threats of violence.

    Officers searched the area, but did not find the man.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News