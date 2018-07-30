Featured
Waterloo Regional Police investigating prowler in Galt
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 1:10PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 30, 2018 1:11PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a man was caught looking into a window at a Cambridge home Sunday.
Police say around midnight they were called to a residence on Cedar Street for a report of someone looking inside a window.
The complainant was inside a bedroom in the home when she noticed a man outside her window.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact police.