KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are inviting the public to an information night on their upcoming body cam and in-car video pilot project.

The project is set to begin in June and will have more than 100 body-worn and in-car video systems given to officers, according to officials.

Police say they hope to tell members of the public about how they’ll utilize the technology, when officers will and will not be recording, and citizens’ rights regarding consent.

The community education and engagement night can be joined virtually on Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. No registration is required.