Waterloo regional police discuss response to mental health calls at board meeting
Waterloo regional police discussed exploring responses to mental health calls at a Police Services Board meeting on Wednesday morning.
The current model was brought into focus on the heels of a police-involved shooting in Kitchener last month. Right now, police and mental health workers are paired up to respond to most mental health calls, but some calls slip through the cracks because those teams aren't always available.
The Integrated Mobile Police and Crisis Team, known as IMPACT, provides overage from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week.
Between April 1 and June 30 of this year, the team was dispatched 364 times and was unavailable to attend calls 13 per cent of the time.
Chief Bryan Larkin said that increasing that availability to 24 hours a day "isn't necessarily realistic and isn't necessarily needed." He referenced data showing when those calls occurred, and said police are looking at a system to help direct more calls to mental health professionals.
"One of the pieces we're very interested in and currently exploring is a triaging model that is tied to our communication, the Peace App, that would look at diverting mental health calls from any police response and would transition and push to the health-care system directly," Larkin said.
Larkin added police have a meeting scheduled with the Canadian Mental Health Association to discuss how that partnership can be enhanced going forward.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What do the federal parties have to do to win a majority this election?
With only 12 days left in the federal election campaign and polling data suggesting that none of the parties appear to be poised to win a majority, experts weigh in on how the leaders might move the political needle in their favour.
Protesters at Trudeau's campaign events are 'punching above their weight': Nanos
The small but vocal groups of protesters that have dogged Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau at his political rallies are disrupting his messaging, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
COVID-19 booster shots likely not needed for most Canadians, experts say
While some countries roll out third doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Canada is working to determine who might need them and when. Current evidence on COVID-19 booster shots is limited and experts say more is needed before most Canadians get a third dose
Brandon University says Theo Fleury's recent vaccine comments a 'stain on his legacy'
Brandon University has issued a statement publicly criticizing former NHLer Theo Fleury for spreading harmful conspiracy theories.
Nova Scotia to move into Phase 5 on Sept. 15, announces proof of vaccination policy
Nova Scotia will move into Phase 5 of the province's COVID-19 reopening plan on Sept. 15, lifting mandatory masking and gathering limits, Premier Tim Houston announced Wednesday.
Tonight's French debate, Thursday's English debate pivotal for federal leaders
Five federal party leaders will face off in the first of two official election debates tonight in what may well be their best chance to sway voters before election day on Sept. 20.
Driver fatally crushed after dropping card at Vancouver McDonald's drive-thru
A man has died in an incident at a Vancouver McDonald's location early Wednesday morning.
Explosion at east-end Toronto chemical plant leaves one dead, one in critical condition
An explosion at a chemical plant in the city’s east end on Wednesday has left one person dead.
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
The head of the World Health Organization is calling on rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines to refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year, expanding an earlier request that has largely fallen on deaf ears.
London
-
Extensive damage following possible tornado in Huron-Bruce
Severe thunderstorms and a possible tornado rolled through southern Ontario Tuesday evening, leaving behind a path of destruction.
-
Worker dies after being pinned under steel box in Oxford County
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a 21-year-old man died in a workplace incident in Oxford County.
-
21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health unit (MLHU) is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with zero additional deaths.
Windsor
-
41 COVID-19 cases associated with Kingsville, Ont. daycare outbreak
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Discovery Child Care Centre in Kingsville, Ont. and 41 cases are now associated with it.
-
Sky Zone and Carter's Oshkosh added to WECHU exposure list
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning the public about possible exposure to COVID-19 at two additional Windsor businesses.
-
Vandalism at Tecumseh Optimist Park closes washrooms
Town of Tecumseh officials say ongoing vandalism at Optimist Park has led to the decision to close the washroom facilities for the remainder of the season.
Barrie
-
OPP investigate death of Essa man, 21, near Angus park
Provincial police launched a death investigation after an unresponsive man was found outdoors in Essa Township.
-
Simcoe Muskoka health unit logs 35 new COVID-19 infections
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 35 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.
-
Tuesday's storm produces heavy rainfall, hail and damaging winds
Ominous clouds and heavy rain struck parts of the region on Tuesday evening after Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., student receives international honour for her environmental advocacy
Sophia Mathur, a 13-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., is one of 25 young environmental activists from across the globe being honoured by Action For Nature (AFN).
-
Northern Ontario women claim top spots in national pageant
Women and girls around northeastern Ontario took part in national pageants held by Canada Galaxy Pageants in late August, with several garnering top spots in their age groups.
-
What is Nipah, the deadly virus emerging in India alongside COVID-19?
Amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in India, health officials are on alert for cases of Nipah, a rare virus first identified in the late 1990s that kills at least 40 per cent of those it infects.
Ottawa
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa down on Wednesday but positivity rate is up
Ottawa Public Health says another 32 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
SIU investigating crash involving police cruiser that seriously injured two people
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating a crash in Ottawa involving a police cruiser that has left two people in the hospital with serious injuries.
-
SIU investigating death of man in rural south Ottawa
Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in rural south Ottawa on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Explosion at east-end Toronto chemical plant leaves one dead, one in critical condition
An explosion at a chemical plant in the city’s east end on Wednesday has left one person dead.
-
Suspect sought in Brampton shooting that left woman critically injured
Peel police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at home in Brampton that left one woman with critical injuries on Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario logs fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases for third straight day
Ontario has logged fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row and officials say the majority of infections continue to be identified in unvaccinated people.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 600 new COVID-19 cases, seven more people in hospital
Quebec health authorities announced Wednesday that 600 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and hospitalizations rose by seven.
-
Man with ties to drug trafficking fatally shot in garage in Montreal's 18th murder of 2021
A man was shot in the head and killed Tuesday night in the Montreal neighbourhood of St. Leonard, near the corner of Jean-Talon and Viau streets.
-
Quebec coroner's inquest hears of staff shortages at nursing home where dozens died
A doctor told a Quebec coroner's inquest today that a Montreal-area long-term care home where dozens of people died during the first wave of COVID-19 was extremely understaffed in the early days of the pandemic.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to move into Phase 5 on Sept. 15, announces proof of vaccination policy
Nova Scotia will move into Phase 5 of the province's COVID-19 reopening plan on Sept. 15, lifting mandatory masking and gathering limits, Premier Tim Houston announced Wednesday.
-
Nova Scotia reports 14 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, active cases rise to 61
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 11 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 61.
-
New Brunswick reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, active cases drop to 112
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 29 recoveries, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 112.
Winnipeg
-
More than 50 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Manitoba Wednesday
Manitoba public health has reported more than 50 new COVID-19 cases in the province, though no new deaths were added.
-
New tenant found for Esplanade Riel Bridge
Manitoba Technology Accelerator is being recommended by the city’s Public Service as the new tenant for the Esplanade Riel Bridge
-
Brandon University says Theo Fleury's recent vaccine comments a 'stain on his legacy'
Brandon University has issued a statement publicly criticizing former NHLer Theo Fleury for spreading harmful conspiracy theories.
Calgary
-
Advocacy group calls for contact tracing to return to Alberta schools
An Alberta education advocacy group is urging the province to reinstate a robust contact tracing systems at schools, citing rapidly rising COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious Delta variant.
-
Alberta walks back nurses' pay cut proposal as 4th COVID-19 wave grows
Alberta's nurses union says the government is backing down on a three-per cent wage rollback amid rising COVID-19 cases and staff shortages.
-
Calgary mayoral candidate Kevin J Johnston sentenced to 40 days, ordered to pay $20K to AHS
Controversial Calgary mayoral candidate Kevin J. Johnston was sentenced to 40 days in jail Wednesday for violating three COVID-19 court orders.
Edmonton
-
Alberta walks back nurses' pay cut proposal as 4th COVID-19 wave grows
Alberta's nurses union says the government is backing down on a three-per cent wage rollback amid rising COVID-19 cases and staff shortages.
-
EPS to search for missing woman in annual River Valley sweep
Edmonton police will conduct their annual North Saskatchewan River Valley sweep on Wednesday.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid in Mill Woods Park killing
Police have laid a second-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old Edmonton man.
Vancouver
-
Anti-vaccine-passport protest to follow climate demonstration in Vancouver
Police officers will be on scene for two separate protest planned in Vancouver on Wednesday, one about climate-related issues and the other about the provincial vaccine passport system.
-
Driver fatally crushed after dropping card at Vancouver McDonald's drive-thru
A man has died in an incident at a Vancouver McDonald's location early Wednesday morning.
-
Details released on plan to cull dozens of coyotes after attacks in Vancouver's Stanley Park
In its latest update on the coyote problem in Vancouver's Stanley Park, the province says there have been 45 attacks reported in total, and that trapping may begin as early as Wednesday night.