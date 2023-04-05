Waterloo regional police arrest ‘suspicious male’ believed to be connected to multiple harassments, assaults

Waterloo regional police say they have made an arrest in connection to multiple reports of a 'suspicious' man approaching woman on and around public transit in Kitchener.

On Wednesday, police said a 45-year-old Kitchener man had been arrested.

Over the last week, police have issued several new releases saying women have come forward to report a “suspicious” man approaching them on or near public transit areas.

In total, Waterloo regional police were investigating five incidents involving a man approaching women.

Between March 28 and March 31, police said officers received three reports of a man appearing to target female riders on public transit.

In one incident, police said the man boarded the bus at the same stop as a female passenger. When the bus arrived at Fairview Park Mall, the female exited the bus, and the male followed.

The man then attempted to converse with the female and grabbed her to continue the interaction, police said.

Days later, police said another woman came forward to report she was walking to a bus stop in the area of Pioneer Drive and Old Carriage Drive when an unknown male followed her and engaged her in conversation.

According to police, the man then made physical contact with the victim, sexually assaulting her.

On Monday, police said the fifth report of a suspicious man approaching a woman had been received.

Police said just after 8 p.m. on Monday, a man approached a woman in front of her home and engaged her in conversation.

“The suspect attempted to make physical contact with the victim but was unsuccessful,” police said. “The suspect was observed fleeing the area on foot towards Kingsway Drive.”

The 45-year-old man has been charged with the following: