Bus passenger yells racial slurs, takes out edged weapon: WRPS
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2023 7:22AM EDT
A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
A Waterloo bus passenger allegedly yelling racial slurs and taking out an edged weapon has prompted a police investigation.
Police say a male got onto a bus in the area of Seagram Drive and University Avenue West around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, yelled racial slurs at passengers, and brandished an edged weapon.
No one was injured.
Waterloo regional police are investigating the incident, but have not given a suspect description.
Anyone with information is asked to contact them (519-570-9777 ext. 6399)or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).