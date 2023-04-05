A Waterloo bus passenger allegedly yelling racial slurs and taking out an edged weapon has prompted a police investigation.

Police say a male got onto a bus in the area of Seagram Drive and University Avenue West around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, yelled racial slurs at passengers, and brandished an edged weapon.

No one was injured.

Waterloo regional police are investigating the incident, but have not given a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them (519-570-9777 ext. 6399)or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).