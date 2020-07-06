KITCHENER -- Masks will be mandatory in indoor public spaces and on Grand River Transit later this month.

Regional councillors voted in favour of the two bylaws at a special meeting on Monday night.

The bylaws will come into effect on July 13. It will stay into effect until at least Sept. 30, with an option for extension if needed.

The first bylaw mandates mask use in enclosed public spaces where the general public is admitted. These spaces include shopping malls, meseums, and more. Mask use won't be necessary on patios or in outdoor public settings.

The second bylaw says face coverings need to be worn on Grand River Transit buses and the LRT, along with bus shelters and transit platforms. Coun. Elizabeth Clarke said masks will be provided if people don't have their own.

The bylaws proceeded with amendments, including asking staff to come up with an exemption for people who are hard of hearing or their caregivers.

Kitchener Mayor Barry Vrbanovic put forward a motion to remove a portion of the bylaw putting the onus on businesses to stop people from entering if they aren't wearing a mask.

Under the bylaws, businesses will need to display signage about the masking bylaw.

The special meeting lasted over five hours on Monday night, with delegates speaking both in support and against the bylaw.

Regional officials said enforcement would be based on complaints of non-compliance. Waterloo Region CAO Mike Murray said bylaw officers would focus on education and awareness, rather than punishment.