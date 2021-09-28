Waterloo Region working on plans to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children 5-11 once approved

KITCHENER -

Region of Waterloo Public Health is working on plans to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children between the ages of five and 11 once they're approved by Health Canada.

Officials said they want the plan to be in place prior to approval so vaccines can be administered as quickly as possible.

The region said they'll be working with school boards, physicians and pharmacists to make a vaccination plan for children, and there will also be information sessions for parents and families to help them prepare for vaccinations.

Vaccine doses will be available at doctors offices, pharmacies and regional clinics. The region is also working on plans for drive-thru and mobile clinics in urban and rural neighbourhoods.

Health officials are reminding eligible residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help protect children who aren't yet eligible for the vaccine.

"Although most children who become infected with COVID-19 have mild symptoms, some children become severely ill and require hospitalization. Children can also transmit the virus to others who may be at an increased risk of serious outcomes," the release from the region said in part.

Parents and families with questions or concerns are encouraged to speak to their family doctor or another health-care professional.