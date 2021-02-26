KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region will remain with the same COVID-19 reopening restrictions for at least one more week.

The Ontario government announced several changes for other public health regions' frameworks on Friday.

Among the upgraded regions' are Huron Perth and Haldimand-Norfolk who are both in the yellow-protect level come Monday. Meanwhile, the London area will soon be in the orange-restriction zone, while Grey Bruce is entering the green.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph will also be staying in the red zone along with Waterloo Region.

Speaking at the region's COVID-19 update on Friday, Region of Waterloo Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said officials have seen a growing number of cases in the last three days.

"I am becoming concerned," Dr. Wang said. "We will have to watch our indicators closely."

Dr. Wang said the region has seen its incidence rate rise to 50 to 55 cases per 100,000 people a week. Last week, that number was at 45 to 50 cases per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, the province announced Friday that Simcoe-Muskoka and Thunder Bay will be heading the opposite direction come Monday by moving from the red to the grey lockdown level.