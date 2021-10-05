Waterloo Region, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph opt in to province's rapid COVID-19 testing program for schools

GUELPH -

Region of Waterloo and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health will both participate in the province's newly announced rapid COVID-19 testing program for students.

The program was announced by the province's top doctor on Tuesday. Starting next week, local public health units will be able to deploy rapid antigen test kits to "high-risk' schools due to ongoing COVID-19 cases, outbreaks, a prevalence of COVID-19 in the surrounding community, or all three.

"Region of Waterloo Public Health will work with local school and child care operators to prepare for targeted rapid antigen screening to be available for children in select schools and licensed child care centres, based on recommendations from our local medical officer of Health, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang. These would be determined based on local epidemiology and data with an equity lens," a statement from Region of Waterloo Public Health said in part.

“I am pleased to see the province add this layer of protection,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health for WDG, in a news release. “This program adds another local tool to fight this pandemic in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph. Locally, we will use the best available health data to ensure these tests are used as effectively as possible to protect children who are most at risk from COVID-19.”

The health unit will use local data to identify schools and child-care centres that need the rapid tests. The rapid tests will only be used for unvaccinated students without COVID-19 symptoms or children who aren't high-risk contacts.

Anyone with symptoms or who has been identified as a high-risk contact should use a PCR test available at local COVID-19 testing sites.

Dr. Wang's statement said the rapid testing shouldn't be used to determine whether or not students should go to school.

Anyone who tests positive using a rapid test should also get a PCR COVID-19 test.

With files from CTV Toronto