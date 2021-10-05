Waterloo Region, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph opt in to province's rapid COVID-19 testing program for schools
Region of Waterloo and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health will both participate in the province's newly announced rapid COVID-19 testing program for students.
The program was announced by the province's top doctor on Tuesday. Starting next week, local public health units will be able to deploy rapid antigen test kits to "high-risk' schools due to ongoing COVID-19 cases, outbreaks, a prevalence of COVID-19 in the surrounding community, or all three.
"Region of Waterloo Public Health will work with local school and child care operators to prepare for targeted rapid antigen screening to be available for children in select schools and licensed child care centres, based on recommendations from our local medical officer of Health, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang. These would be determined based on local epidemiology and data with an equity lens," a statement from Region of Waterloo Public Health said in part.
“I am pleased to see the province add this layer of protection,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health for WDG, in a news release. “This program adds another local tool to fight this pandemic in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph. Locally, we will use the best available health data to ensure these tests are used as effectively as possible to protect children who are most at risk from COVID-19.”
The health unit will use local data to identify schools and child-care centres that need the rapid tests. The rapid tests will only be used for unvaccinated students without COVID-19 symptoms or children who aren't high-risk contacts.
Anyone with symptoms or who has been identified as a high-risk contact should use a PCR test available at local COVID-19 testing sites.
Dr. Wang's statement said the rapid testing shouldn't be used to determine whether or not students should go to school.
Anyone who tests positive using a rapid test should also get a PCR COVID-19 test.
With files from CTV Toronto
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Conservatives 'united' O'Toole says, after MPs give themselves the power to remove him
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says his caucus is 'fully united,' despite MPs voting to give themselves the power to potentially oust him after the party's 2021 federal election loss. On Tuesday Conservative MPs met in-person in Ottawa for their meeting since the election, where O'Toole faced a caucus upset by various elements of the unsuccessful national campaign, including losing seats and MPs in key regions of the country.
COVID-19 pandemic no longer Canadians' top concern: Nanos survey
The COVID-19 pandemic that has transformed how many of us live since it first grabbed attention nearly two years ago is no longer the top issue of concern among Canadians, according to the latest polling from Nanos Research.
These Canadian industries are currently facing the biggest labour shortages
The economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic are squeezing businesses struggling to find workers as ongoing labour shortages continue to stall certain sectors.
New Brunswick implements 'circuit breaker' measures heading into Thanksgiving weekend
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick, the province is implementing circuit breaker measures.
Quebec coroner feels Joyce Echaquan would be alive if she were a white woman
Calling it an 'undeniable' case of systemic racism, the coroner who assessed Joyce Echaquan’s death said on Tuesday that the woman’s death was accidental, but avoidable.
LIVE | Ex-Facebook employee says products hurt kids, fuel division
A former Facebook data scientist told Congress on Tuesday that the social network giant's products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S. while its executives refuse to change because they elevate profits over safety.
People under 40 more likely to quickly recover COVID-19-related smell and taste loss
Four out of five COVID-19 survivors see their sense of smell or taste return within six months of contracting the novel coronavirus, with people under 40 more likely to recover these senses than older adults, according to an ongoing survey tracking COVID-19 symptoms.
Inert grenades responsible for Ambassador Bridge partial shut down, no charges laid
Windsor police say no criminal charges have been laid following an investigation into “possible explosives” that led to the closure of the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing between Canada and the U.S. on Monday.
Visitor vaccination requirement coming to B.C. health-care settings, starting with care homes
Full vaccination against COVID-19 will soon be mandatory for visitors in health-care settings across British Columbia, beginning with long-term care homes and assisted living facilities.
London
-
Major blow to London's homeless population
The City of London has announced major changes when it comes to the number of beds at homeless shelters.
-
'She's in a coma': Elgin County woman remains in hospital after collision with farm vehicle
Jess Reimer's family is by her side at London Health Sciences Centre, Victoria Campus, as she recovers from a devastating crash.
-
'She was an angel': Fundraiser launched for family of child who fell from London, Ont. balcony
An online fundraiser has been launched for the family of a young girl who died when she fell from a highrise in London, Ont.
Windsor
-
Windsor councillor asks for rat removal plan with 'more teeth'
Windsor has long been dubbed as one of the nation’s ‘ratiest’ cities by Orkin Canada. But despite city programs to curb the rat population, the problem persists in many neighbourhoods.
-
Inert grenades responsible for Ambassador Bridge partial shut down, no charges laid
Windsor police say no criminal charges have been laid following an investigation into “possible explosives” that led to the closure of the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing between Canada and the U.S. on Monday.
-
Alert issued after 10-opioid related overdoses in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued an alert after 10 fentanyl overdoses were reported by local hospitals over the last seven days.
Barrie
-
New parking meters in Midland drive motorists to frustration
New meters in Midland are driving motorists trying to pay for parking in the town to frustration.
-
City of Barrie votes to tighten rules on building secondary detached dwellings
Barrie City Councillors voted unanimously to stiffen rules around secondary detached dwellings, making it more challenging for those looking to build.
-
113 charges laid against 5 men in graffiti investigation in Barrie
Barrie police laid more than 100 charges against five men in connection with a months-long investigation into graffiti across the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Vale resumes annual reseeding program, this time near Wahnapitae
Residents of Wahnapitae might have noticed some low-flying aircraft over the last few days. Mining giant Vale has resumed its reseeding of Greater Sudbury and will be dropping grass seed over a targeted area this week.
-
B.C. mining contractor fined $150K for 2019 incident in Sudbury that left worker injured
A B.C.-based mining company has been fined for a 2019 incident at Vale's Copper Cliff South Mine Project that injured one worker.
-
TD Bank donates $150K to battery electric vehicle training at Cambrian College
TD Bank and Cambrian College announced a new corporate training program Tuesday that it says is "set to send a charge throughout the mining industry."
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa escalates legal pressure on LRT contractor
The city of Ottawa has issued a notice of default to Rideau Transit Group after two derailments in six weeks.
-
Third Ottawa school closed due to COVID-19 outbreak
Eleven schools in Ottawa are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, including the newly closed Mauril-Bélanger elementary school.
-
Ottawa police officer charged with sexual assault
The province’s police watchdog has charged an Ottawa police constable with sexual assault.
Toronto
-
Ontario premier pressed to investigate 'statistically curious' vaccine medical exemptions in PC caucus
The number of medical exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine in Premier Doug Ford's caucus is 'statistically curious,' according to his political critics, after two members were given a pass – a rate that far exceeds the rest of the province.
-
Gas prices in Toronto set to soar to record high and here's when that will happen
Gas prices in Toronto are expected to increase to record levels in the next few days.
-
Ontario woman says she'll pay for third vaccine dose so she'll be allowed on cruise ship
An Ontario woman who has a cruise booked in January out of Florida says she's willing to pay for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so that she'll be allowed to board the ship.
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner feels Joyce Echaquan would be alive if she were a white woman
Calling it an 'undeniable' case of systemic racism, the coroner who assessed Joyce Echaquan’s death said on Tuesday that the woman’s death was accidental, but avoidable.
-
Public health talking to Quebec military college after cadets appear to flout face mask rules
Students at the Royal Military College in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., south of Montreal, are allowed to sit in the classroom without a face mask, even though Quebec mandates all post-secondary students wear one while seated in class.
-
Police decided not to break up massive party of 500 people at Quebec Airbnb due to safety concerns
Police responded to a rowdy party at an Airbnb in western Quebec on the weekend that was in violation of public health regulations, but the gathering was so big they say they couldn’t break it up.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick implements 'circuit breaker' measures heading into Thanksgiving weekend
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick, the province is implementing circuit breaker measures.
-
Nova Scotia reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases increase to 248
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 22 recoveries, as the total number of active infections increases to 248.
-
P.E.I. reports one new COVID-19 case Tuesday; first day of Vax Pass
Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Gas prices in Winnipeg are approaching record highs; Here's why
Gas prices in Winnipeg are approaching record highs and, according to one analyst, the pandemic is partly to blame.
-
Woman killed following crash following flight from traffic stop, suspect in custody: Winnipeg police
A woman has died after her car was struck by a driver allegedly fleeing from police during a traffic stop on Monday.
-
Manitoba records 102 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Manitoba went into the triple digits again with 102 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 cases in Alberta schools will be reported again: province
Alberta Health will once again post COVID-19 cases online when a school has more than two infections effective immediately.
-
CBE says employees must be fully vaccinated by mid-December
The Calgary Board of Education will be requiring employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 17.
-
'Alberta is at the edge of a precipice': Kenney, Copping invited to tour ICUs
The head of the Alberta Medical Association is inviting Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping to tour an Edmonton-area ICU to "break the disconnect" between political policy and reality.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 cases in Alberta schools will be reported again: province
Alberta Health will once again post COVID-19 cases online when a school has more than two infections effective immediately.
-
Alberta to expand eligibility for booster shots on Wednesday
Albertans 75 and over and First Nations, Inuit and Metis people 65 and older can get their third vaccine dose, six months after their second, Premier Jason Kenney announced.
-
NEW
NEW | Alberta MLAs have until Oct. 25 to get vaccinated
Alberta's members of legislative assembly have until Oct. 25 to get vaccinated or else present a negative COVID-19 test every three days, according to UCP House Leader Jason Nixon.
Vancouver
-
Visitor vaccination requirement coming to B.C. health-care settings, starting with care homes
Full vaccination against COVID-19 will soon be mandatory for visitors in health-care settings across British Columbia, beginning with long-term care homes and assisted living facilities.
-
Next group to get 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C.: about 100,000 immunocompromised people
As what B.C.'s top doctor calls "respiratory season" draws near, another group of people in the province will soon be eligible for a "booster" vaccine against COVID-19.
-
'Be patient,' B.C.'s top doctor says as officials work to have mixed-vaccinations recognized internationally
A B.C. health official said consultations have begun between the federal government and public health representatives in other countries in an effort to address issues Canadian travellers may face with their current provincial-level vaccine passports.