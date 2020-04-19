WATERLOO -- Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting 487 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 159 being resolved and 25 deaths.

According to the region’s website as of Sunday morning, there are 13 outbreaks at long term care and retirement homes in the area.

The outbreak at Chartwell Clair Hills has been declared over while a new outbreak at Marian Residence has been announced.

Public health reports Forest Heights Revera has 98 COVID-19 cases in residents, 39 in staff, and nine who have passed away.

Over half of the cases in Waterloo Region can be attributed to outbreaks at long term care and retirement homes.

The number of tests given by public health sits at just over 4,000.